Advertisement

American train attack witness hospitalized in Paris

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to...
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, look on after Hollande awarded them the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men are lorded for their bravery in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — An American who had been scheduled to appear as a star witness at the trial in Paris of an Islamic State operative was hospitalized Thursday in the French capital, casting doubt on whether he would still be able to testify about his role in the dramatic capture of the gunman that averted a possible mass slaughter aboard a high-speed train.

Spencer Stone’s lawyer, Thibault de Montbrial, wouldn’t give details about what is ailing the former U.S. airman, citing medical privacy. He said Stone would not testify as planned on Thursday afternoon.

“I know that he is hospitalized. I don’t know why. I don’t know how he is,” de Montbrial said.

“The only thing I’m certain of is that he is not in a state to testify today. We are going to regroup this evening to gauge whether he can be heard tomorrow morning or afternoon.”

Stone, then a 23-year-old, was among passengers who helped subdue gunman Ayoub El Khazzani aboard the Amsterdam to Paris train in 2015.

Their heroics during the drama on Aug. 21, 2015, inspired Clint Eastwood to direct a Hollywood re-enactment: “The 15:17 to Paris.”

El Khazzani, a 31-year-old Moroccan, is on trial with three suspected accomplices. He risks life in prison if convicted of attempted terrorist murder.

El Khazzani boarded the train in Brussels armed with a Kalashnikov, nine clips with 30 rounds each, an automatic pistol and a cutter, according to investigators. Once aboard the train, El Khazzani lingered in a restroom between cars and then emerged bare-chested with his weapons.

One of the witnesses scheduled to testify on Thursday afternoon is Mark Magoolian, a French-American who wrestled the Kalashnikov off El Khazzani — before being shot himself by a pistol.

Stone has said he was coming out of a deep sleep when the gunman appeared. He and Alek Skarlatos, then a 22-year-old U.S. National Guardsman recently back from Afghanistan, snapped into action, tackling the gunman.

Skarlatos was scheduled to testify Friday.

Stone, whose hand was injured by the cutter, is also credited with saving Magoolian, whose neck was squirting blood.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Hospital converts third floor to COVID unit once again.
Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases again and Jackson County is seeing what health officials there are calling a second surge
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Where’s Governor Ron DeSantis?
Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
New emergency order for schools coming soon
A Mary Esther man driving a suspected stolen car led Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Driver of suspected stolen vehicle arrested after high speed chase
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for...
New COVID-19 deaths for five area counties

Latest News

According to law enforcement officials, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force took...
Man on bond on drug trafficking charge arrested for same offense
Port St. Joe-Rutherford soccer
Port St. Joe-Rutherford soccer
Community members are speaking out after a Panama City Police officer was fired last week after...
Community members speak out after firing of Panama City police officer
Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 17 cold-stunned turtles from New England over the weekend.
One local non-profit is helping turtles affected by the dropping temperatures up North
An update on the investigation into a Panama City police officer that was fired.
Panama City Police Officer Fired