Annual Greek bake sale and food fest to return to Panama City this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Craving a taste of the Mediterranean?

While COVID-19 may have caused a change of plans for many annual events, the 44th Annual Greek Fest is on in Panama City this weekend. Paris was live with all of the delicious details.

The event, which will take place at St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church on Baldwin Road, is happening November 20 to November 21 starting at 10 a.m. Completed order pick-up times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Dishes include pastitsio, dolmades, spinach and cheese pies, gyro sandwiches, baklava and so much more.

If you did not place an order ahead, pastries and baked goods will still be available at the festival during regular hours.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.