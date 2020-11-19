Bay District Schools puts end to rumors about schools going virtual

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools tells us some rumors have been going around that after Thanksgiving break schools are going virtual.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt tells us that he has no idea where the rumors started but he wants to assure everyone they are not true.

Husfelt says as of right now Bay District Schools is going to continue what it’s been doing.

Currently, 83% of Bay District School students attend brick and mortar schools and Husfelt believes that number will be up to 90% by the end of the semester.

“We are still fighting this pandemic, I mean all of us are. We are going to keep all the protocols in place: mask wearing, social distancing where possible, but we are not going to close the schools, and we don’t want to stop the students from having the kind of school year that everyone wants them to have,” Husfelt said.

Husfelt adds that because the pandemic is ongoing there will be times that something like a sports program or a classroom might get shut down for a week or two but they have no plans of completely shutting down brick and mortar schools.

