Deadly animal attack in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, a call came in around 8 P.M Wednesday night. Upon arriving at the scene Jackson County Sheriffs say they found a man on the pavement with many bite marks along his body.

After investigating the scene further, they determined that a pack of wild dogs had attacked, Donald Ray Allen, 65, from Bascom, Florida as he was walking along Kirkland Rd. The Sheriff’s Office contacted Jackson County Animal Control, and they will be placing traps in the area. If you have any information on the pack of wild dogs please call 850-482-9624.

