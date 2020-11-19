ECP passenger travel better than expected during COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Throughout the country safe airline travel has its challenges as a result of COVID-19. But here in Bay County, our airport is faring better than most. Passenger travel through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport for October is standing at 82% of where it was in the same month last year.

These numbers are a reflection of the efforts put forth by our community to protect our population and continuing to keep it safe. Airport director Parker McClellan says while numbers for the current month are down a little he’s still optimistic about the airport’s future.

“Remember 2019 was a peak year for us,” said McClellan. “So we’re only down 25% on a peak year. Those are really good numbers. We’re looking at probably 35% down for the year. When we look across the nation at other airports they’re down 65% so where we are is the efforts of everyone in our community and across the region for making a difference.”

He said that our population density and following CDC Protocols may have a lot to do with combating the effects of COVID-19.

