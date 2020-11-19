Man on bond on drug trafficking charge arrested for same offense

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to law enforcement officials, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force took Thomas Obregon, 45, into custody at a store on Robinwood Drive November 13. (WJHG-TV)

A Fort Walton Beach man out of jail on bond after being arrested last July for drug trafficking has been arrested again on the same charge and more.

According to law enforcement officials, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force took Thomas Obregon, 45, into custody at a store on Robinwood Drive November 13. Obregon was wanted on warrants for battery, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license.

While on the scene, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials say an OCSO K9 alerted on Obregon’s car. A probable cause search turned up fourteen grams of heroin.

Obregon had been arrested July 30 for trafficking in heroin and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was out on bond on those offenses. New charges for trafficking in heroin and driving with a suspended license have been added to his list of felonies.

The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force is an ongoing vital partnership between the OCSO, Crestview Police Department, and Fort Walton Beach Police Department, focused on combatting local illegal narcotics activities.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.