Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone! We don’t have much change from yesterday’s forecast today.

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with clear skies thanks to high pressure in place in the Southeast. Plenty of sunshine comes your way once again today with quite the chill, especially out the door this morning!

Temperatures are starting out this morning largely in the 40s. But we only have a lighter breeze, yet it’s adding to the chill for most when you feel it. Temperatures will generally feel like the low 40s on the coast if not upper 30s inland. You’ll want to dress warmly this morning, as we’ll stay chilly through most of the morning commute like yesterday.

Plenty of sunshine lies ahead, and we’ll end up a few degrees warmer this afternoon than compared to yesterday’s upper 60s. Coastal highs top out in the low 70s this afternoon with inland areas approaching 70 by about 2:30pm. Average lows are closer to the upper 40s or near 50 and highs in the mid 70s. So this is a very seasonal day for us in NWFL.

Our ridge of high pressure slides further to the east as our cooler troughing pattern moves out. This will gradually lead toward a warming trend for our temperatures over the next coming days. While morning’s may still be cool in the 50s by Friday morning, afternoon highs will push back up into the upper 70s by tomorrow and into the weekend.

The good news is our ridge of high pressure keeps us running mainly to mostly sunny over the workweek on into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with highs near 71°. Your 7 Day Forecast draws in some warmer afternoons heading into Friday and the upcoming weekend.

