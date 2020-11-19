Advertisement

Trial ordered for man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with gun

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun will also stand trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
New emergency order for schools coming soon
Jackson Hospital converts third floor to COVID unit once again.
Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases again and Jackson County is seeing what health officials there are calling a second surge
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Where’s Governor Ron DeSantis?
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for...
New COVID-19 deaths for five area counties
A Mary Esther man driving a suspected stolen car led Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Driver of suspected stolen vehicle arrested after high speed chase

Latest News

Dog barking
Deadly animal attack in Jackson County
Greek Bake Sale
Annual Greek bake sale and food fest to return to Panama City this weekend
Greek Bake Sale
Greek Bake Sale
According to law enforcement officials, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force took...
Man on bond on drug trafficking charge arrested for same offense
Port St. Joe-Rutherford soccer
Port St. Joe-Rutherford soccer