Advertisement

US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher

There are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million...
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. decline in cigarette smoking could be stalling while the adult vaping rate appears to be rising, according to a government report released Thursday.

About 14% of U.S adults were cigarette smokers last year, the third year in a row the annual survey found that rate. But health officials said a change in the methodology makes it hard to compare that to the same 14% reported for 2017 and 2018.

The adult smoking rate last saw a substantial drop in 2017, when it fell from 16% the year before.

The new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mean there are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.

Meanwhile, about 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.

That rate appears to be up from 3.2% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2017. But again, officials said that comparing 2019 with earlier years is difficult because of the survey change.

The CDC figures are based on responses from about 32,000 people.

Health officials have long called tobacco use the nation’s leading cause of preventable disease and death.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
New emergency order for schools coming soon
Jackson Hospital converts third floor to COVID unit once again.
Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases again and Jackson County is seeing what health officials there are calling a second surge
Jackson County authorities are investigating a deadly dog attack.
Deadly animal attack in Jackson County
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Where’s Governor Ron DeSantis?
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for...
New COVID-19 deaths for five area counties

Latest News

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be...
Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major
Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
LIVE: WH task force holds briefing; CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden tells governors he’ll help states overcome coronavirus