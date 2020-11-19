Vernon getting set for round two playoff game at Northview Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Vernon Yellowjackets are getting set to hit the road for a round two playoff game Friday. Their 1A Regional Quarterfinal comes against Northview.

Coach Gerald Tranquille and his team will head west with the Jackets sporting a 5-1 mark, the Chiefs are 7-1.

Vernon did miss some games down the stretch of the season with opponents falling out with COVID issues, but they did get back to it last week in round one, posting a 49-8 home win over Graceville.

“I still think that we have a lot of room to improve.” coach Tranquille told me via Zoom Tuesday night after his team’s practice. “It’s been a long season but it really hasn’t especially losing three games due to COVID related issues. So I feel like it’s been kind of a rollercoaster for us. We get to play one or two weeks and we’re off a week. Get to play one or two weeks and we’re off a week. But I felt like we came out last week and did some good things against Graceville. But still feel like there was some rust there, still some alignment and assignment issues that we’ve got to work out. But I felt like our effort and our intensity was there, I felt like we played hard.”

And that was a very good sign, given the team has played just three games over the last 8 weeks. That says the coach, has both a positive and negative side to it.

“From a health standpoint we definitely are healthy.” coach Tranquille said. “We’ve got our legs up under us. But I think missing the game speed, missing the intensity of the game, playing against somebody else, tackling live, I think those are some of the things that we’ve missed, that we need to improve on. Because we don’t hit as much in practice, we try not to take anybody to the ground. And those are just things that you can’t simulate at practice. But from a health standpoint, we are definitely healthy and we have fresh legs.”

That game at Northview set for a 7 o’clock kickoff, we’ll have highlights for you in our late news Friday.

