Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather is on the way in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a chilly night here in the panhandle w/lows in the 40s inland and near 50 at the coast... maybe just a touch warmer than it was Wednesday AM. As we move into the day Thursday the sunshine continues w/highs in the low 70s. Winds will be East at 10-15 mph. The warming trend continues as we approach the weekend w/highs in the 70s to near 80 by the weekend. Lows will creep through the 50s and could approach 60 this weekend. Right now the forecast is dry through the beginning of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

