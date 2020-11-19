Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a chilly night here in the panhandle w/lows in the 40s inland and near 50 at the coast... maybe just a touch warmer than it was Wednesday AM. As we move into the day Thursday the sunshine continues w/highs in the low 70s. Winds will be East at 10-15 mph. The warming trend continues as we approach the weekend w/highs in the 70s to near 80 by the weekend. Lows will creep through the 50s and could approach 60 this weekend. Right now the forecast is dry through the beginning of next week.

