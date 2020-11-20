Bill “H” Haisten Christmas Tree Lot returns for 31st year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A decades-long tradition benefiting local children is returning to Panama City this weekend. A guest joined us live with all the details.

The 31st Annual Bill “H” Haisten Christmas Tree Lot was scheduled to open Saturday. However, Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County CEO Hank Hill says they will more than likely have a soft opening on Sunday, November 22 instead. The lot is located on West 23rd Street across from Bill Cramer Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

They will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until they are sold out. However, it will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Interested in volunteering? You’re asked to call (850) 573-5606.

For more information, watch Jessica’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.