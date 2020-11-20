Chipley alum Trent Forrest talks about signing with the Utah Jazz and what’s ahead for him

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Chipley and Florida State alum Trent Forrest is now looking ahead to the next phase of his basketball career, moving to the NBA!

Trent is now a member of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, signing a one year, free agent contract with the team late Wednesday night, shortly after the second round of the NBA draft concluded. It’s what is called a two-way contract, that allows the team to move him back and forth between the team and it’s G-league team.

Trent was hopeful he would get drafted, he certainly had the resume. He was a part of 104 games in his career at Florida State, the most in program history. The 6-4, 210-pound guard averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as a senior, helping the Seminoles to a 26-5 overall record and the ACC Championship. Forrest earned All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive Team honors.

I spoke with Trent early Thursday afternoon and we started that conversation with how this signing came about.

“Yeah so, went through the whole draft, went through the picks.” Trent told me. “And then basically right after the draft was over they were in contact with my agent. I felt like it was the best opportunity for me so I was able to sign with them after that. For my situation you’ve just got to be happy with the opportunity. I mean I definitely could have seen myself go in that second round. But everything is going to work itself out!”

By midday Thursday, Trent told me he was still having some trouble soaking it all in, the fact that he was soon headed to an NBA training camp.

“It means a lot. It’s definitely a blessing, that’s for sure.” Forrest said. “I mean I was just talking about it with one of my friends, all my life you just think about being able to get to this point, and now that I’m hear, literally my job is to wake up and play basketball. If you would have told me that years ago I would have probably looked at you like you were crazy or something. But now that’s it really here, I don’t know it’s just a blessing!”

Trent says he’ll head west either Thanksgiving Day or the day after. He says he’s in great shape, he put the time in working this offseason, and he’s ready to get on the floor and prove himself again.

“More than ready, more than ready. I feel like my four years at Florida State has me prepared for any situation that can come my way. Playing in big time games, big time moments, playing with great players. So I definitely feel like I’m more than ready.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.