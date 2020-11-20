Advertisement

Chipley cuts football coach Blake Wilson loose

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Chipley head coach Blake Wilson has been fired from that post, the coach confirmed to us Thursday afternoon.

Coach Wilson’s been at Chipley since 2008, first as an assistant coach and then taking over the head coaching duties in 2016. So he led the program for five seasons, with an overall record of 21-31 and three playoff appearances. The team was 4-4 in the regular season in 2020, a season so adversely affected by the COVID pandemic. The team lost in a first round playoff game last Friday at Northview.

The coach telling me he’s very disappointed with his dismissal as head coach of the Tigers. He said sometimes things though just don’t work out the way you would like them to. The coach going on to say he still has a job in he district and he’s grateful for that. He is hoping to be able to coach again soon.

