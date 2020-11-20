Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar to benefit a good cause

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Vendors from across the Southeast will be in our area this weekend bringing us some Christmas cheer. Some guests joined us at the station with the details.

The Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar and Food Truck Festival is happening this weekend, November 21 and November 22, at Laketown Whard in Panama City Beach. The free event begins at 10 a.m. on both days. It closes at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Event coordinator Tracey Neudecker says patrons can expect a variety of merchandise, live entertainment, kid’s games, raffle prizes, and even an appearance from the big man himself -- Santa.

Proceeds from this event’s raffles will benefit Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a non-profit serving adults with traumatic or acquired brain injuries.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.