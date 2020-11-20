Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with mainly clear skies over land but just a few more clouds down south over the Gulf. Plenty of sunshine comes your way once again today with just a few clouds at times!

Temperatures are starting out this morning largely in the 50s. We’re warmer as our easterly flow has pushed in a bit more moisture across NWFL. You’ll still want to grab a jacket this morning, as the 50s are pleasantly cool. But be sure your extra layer is something you can shed later in the day as we’re going to warm up quite a bit today! Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s, well above average. Average lows are closer to the upper 40s or near 50 and highs closer to 70°.

Our ridge of high pressure slides further to the east as our cooler troughing pattern moves out. This pattern will continue to produce above average temperatures heading into the weekend as well. While morning’s may still be cool in the 50s by Saturday morning, afternoon highs will push back up into the upper 70s by tomorrow and into Sunday.

The good news is our ridge of high pressure keeps us running mainly to mostly sunny into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running mild into the weekend with mainly to mostly sunny skies.

