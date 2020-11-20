Salvage Santa is back in the workshop, making sure kids have toys/bikes for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, has been working around the clock to make sure children in need get toys and bikes for Christmas.

Normally Salvage Santa puts together hundreds of bikes for children and this year he wants to do that again.

But Jones still needs some extra help from the community, this year especially.

With the pandemic going on, things at the Salvage Santa Workshop might look a little different but nothing will stop him from helping those kids who need it the most.

“This year we aren’t going to be doing the big Salvage Santa giveaway. All of the entities that give my toys away for me are going to be doing it themselves. They don’t want to get thousands of people together at one time and the COVID it is frightening to a lot of folks. So we are building the toys, were collecting the toys, were giving it to them so they are going to be giving it away for us,” said Jones.

Despite the many obstacles everyone has been facing, Jones knows what a difference Salvage Santa makes to the children in the community. And he has hopes for this year’s season of giving.

”So yeah, I think this year is going to be a good year. It’s two years after the hurricane and we are rebounding from that still, so come on out and help the kids and I just wish everybody a merry Christmas this year,” said Jones.

If you have toys or bikes you would like to donate, you can drop them off at the Salvage Santa’s Workshop at 2715 Hillsboro Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405.

