Seasonal jobs open in Bay County

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s already November, and the COVID-19 pandemic is still gripping the nation.

Many people have been out of work since March, but now that the holidays are getting closer, retailers are looking to hire.

“Even though we don’t know if people are going to go out and shop like they normally do, we do see that local employers are preparing for that seasonal shopping,” said Brittany Rock with CareerSource Gulf Coast.

Rock said they’re seeing the same trends in hiring they saw the past five years despite the pandemic.

“Even though we’re not sure how COVID-19 will impact the seasonal shopping this year, we did see that the number of jobs posted did follow the same trends as the past five years,” said Rock.

On the other hand, at local boutiques like Lizard Thicket in Pier Park, managers say they haven’t had to hire any more people because more of their summer employees are staying through the winter.

“It’s kind of been less stressful because I was able to keep my summer help because they’re doing mostly college online, so I didn’t have to do a big holiday hire, so it’s been nice,” said Casey Johnston, owner of Lizard Thicket.

Johnston said her employees feel good about the amount of work they have.

If you need help looking for a job, visit the CareerSource Gulf Coast website.

