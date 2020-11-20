Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott tweeted he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and planned to work from home.
“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he said on Twitter.
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa also said this week he had tested positive for the virus. Grassley, 87, is president pro tempore of the Senate, putting him third in the line of presidential succession (vice president, House speaker, president pro tempore).
