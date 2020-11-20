Advertisement

Spokesman: Trump’s son Don Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, was quarantining Friday after learning he has been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesperson said.

The younger Trump learned his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has had no symptoms, said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to discuss private medical information.

Trump Jr. is following all medically recommended guidelines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the spokesperson added.

The 42-year-old is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with a virus that has killed more than 250,000 Americans and infected nearly 12 million others.

President-elect Joe Biden made President Trump’s response to the virus a top issue in the recently concluded race for the White House, though Trump has yet to acknowledge the outcome.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron have all recovered from their coronavirus infections in October. The president spent three days in a military hospital where he was treated with experimental drugs; the first lady weathered her illness at the White House.

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities are investigating a deadly dog attack.
Deadly animal attack in Jackson County
Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
New emergency order for schools coming soon
Community members are speaking out after a Panama City Police officer was fired last week after...
Community members speak out after firing of Panama City police officer
According to law enforcement officials, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force took...
Man on bond on drug trafficking charge arrested for same offense
School officials say rumors of classes going completely virtual are not true
Bay District Schools puts end to rumors about schools going virtual

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden wants Congress to pass virus aid in lame-duck session
Helpless: Patients at Risk Documentary
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia governor certifies presidential electors for Biden
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May