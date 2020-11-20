Advertisement

Texas man wanted for murder arrested in Panama City

Officers with the Panama City Police Department arrested a Texas man Thursday who was wanted for murder.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Officers with the Panama City Police Department arrested a Texas man wanted for murder on Thursday.

Officers received information that 37-year-old Jacob Johnson of Fort Worth was possibly in the Panama City area. They said they were able to identify a potential address where Johnson was, and later apprehended him at that address.

Johnson was taken to the Bay County Jail where he will be held until he is extradited back to Texas. This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information pertaining to it is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

