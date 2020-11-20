Texas man wanted for murder arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Officers with the Panama City Police Department arrested a Texas man wanted for murder on Thursday.

Officers received information that 37-year-old Jacob Johnson of Fort Worth was possibly in the Panama City area. They said they were able to identify a potential address where Johnson was, and later apprehended him at that address.

Johnson was taken to the Bay County Jail where he will be held until he is extradited back to Texas. This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information pertaining to it is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.