This Weeks Golden Apple Award goes to...

This Week's Golden Apple Award winner is Rachel Johnson
This Week's Golden Apple Award winner is Rachel Johnson(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Mrs. Johnson is a kindergarten teacher at West Bay Elementary School. Mrs. Johnson has been teaching children for the last 20 years.

She was nominated for Golden Apple by one of the parents of her BayLink students wHo says Mrs. Johnson works extra hard to make sure all the kids, BayLink or brick and mortar, are included in everything. Mrs. Johnson says she is blessed to be receiving this week’s Golden Apple Award.

“Thank you! I want to say thank you for this absolute honor, without crying, and to be recognized, it’s amazing especially by someone who’s child is not directly sitting in the classroom, just warms my heart,” said Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson says her favorite thing about being a teacher is seeing the light bulbs go off when a student finally understands something.

