Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer days are on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern is beginning to slowly change here in the panhandle as more moisture begins to increase. We have already seen dew point temps rise from the 30s into the 50s since Wednesday night. That means we will see higher humidity levels and warmer temperatures. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will be near 50 inland, but in the mid to upper 50s at the coast. Highs Friday will reach into the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will blow East at 5-10 mph. Over the weekend ahead it will remain dry and sunny with highs flirting with 80 and lows near 60. Our next chance of rain is not until next Wednesday/Thanksgiving.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
New emergency order for schools coming soon
Jackson Hospital converts third floor to COVID unit once again.
Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases again and Jackson County is seeing what health officials there are calling a second surge
Jackson County authorities are investigating a deadly dog attack.
Deadly animal attack in Jackson County
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Where’s Governor Ron DeSantis?
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for...
New COVID-19 deaths for five area counties

Latest News

Moisture is on the increase along with warmer temperatures
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's conditions.
Thursday Forecast
Changes are coming to our weather in the days ahead
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Changes are coming to our weather in the days ahead
Wednesday Evening Forecast