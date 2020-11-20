Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern is beginning to slowly change here in the panhandle as more moisture begins to increase. We have already seen dew point temps rise from the 30s into the 50s since Wednesday night. That means we will see higher humidity levels and warmer temperatures. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will be near 50 inland, but in the mid to upper 50s at the coast. Highs Friday will reach into the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will blow East at 5-10 mph. Over the weekend ahead it will remain dry and sunny with highs flirting with 80 and lows near 60. Our next chance of rain is not until next Wednesday/Thanksgiving.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.