Advertisement

A boating accident is under investigation after five people are sent to the hospital

By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A boating accident Friday off the jetties near St. Andrews State Park sent several people to the hospital.

Panama City Fire Battalion Chief Chris Burger said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. requesting assistance with their fire boat to help locate and take some of the injured to local hospitals. The boat was being hauled into the Panama City Marina.

“They received a call that there had been a vessel that struck the jetties in the pass and had several individuals needing transport and medical care,” said Burger.

Burger said out of the nine on the vessel, five were taken to local ER’s for medical care. Their ages varied widely. The condition of their injuries is unknown at this time and the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities are investigating a deadly dog attack.
Deadly animal attack in Jackson County
Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
New emergency order for schools coming soon
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Community members are speaking out after a Panama City Police officer was fired last week after...
Community members speak out after firing of Panama City police officer
According to law enforcement officials, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force took...
Man on bond on drug trafficking charge arrested for same offense

Latest News

The SkyWheel is remaining closed until all proper inspections are done and the investigation...
SkyWheel Attractions Marketing and Brand Manager speaks out about investigation
Bay County is reopening the Panama City Beach COVID Testing Site due to increasing numbers of...
PCB COVID-19 Testing Sites
The Pregnancy Resource Center is reopening after being damaged by Hurricane Michael.
Pregnancy Resource Center
A boating crash happened near St. Andrews Friday night.
Boating Crash