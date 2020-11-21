A boating accident is under investigation after five people are sent to the hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A boating accident Friday off the jetties near St. Andrews State Park sent several people to the hospital.

Panama City Fire Battalion Chief Chris Burger said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. requesting assistance with their fire boat to help locate and take some of the injured to local hospitals. The boat was being hauled into the Panama City Marina.

“They received a call that there had been a vessel that struck the jetties in the pass and had several individuals needing transport and medical care,” said Burger.

Burger said out of the nine on the vessel, five were taken to local ER’s for medical care. Their ages varied widely. The condition of their injuries is unknown at this time and the accident is still under investigation.

