Angry Tuna hosts first annual oyster shucking competition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oysters were flying Saturday morning as Angry Tuna held its first annual oyster shucking competition.

Five people from around the county shucked two dozen oysters.

They were judged by a panel of guest judges, including NewsChannel 7′s own Paris Janos.

The judges gave scores based on presentation, personality, and of course speed.

The winner of the oyster shucking competition was Max-A-Million Dawson out of Hunt’s Oyster Bar.

Dawson says he shucks over 100 dozen oysters six days a week and his practice paid off.

“You know everything has been cancelled this year for competitions that we usually do,” said Dawson. “This is the first one of the year so I had to make it over here. I’m glad to be able to win it and take it home for Hunt’s.”

Dawson says he plans to compete in competitions next year as far as Maryland, Massachusetts, and Canada.

