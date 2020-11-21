Advertisement

Bay County to add COVID testing site

PCB SPORTS COMPLEX TESTING SITE
PCB SPORTS COMPLEX TESTING SITE(WJHG)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -In recent weeks the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased dramatically and Bay County officials want to get ahead of the spread through increased testing.

Starting Monday a WalkOnClinic site will be set up at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex. They will operate with the same scheduled hours that are in effect at the Lynn Haven site. They can test anyone five years of age or older. An appointment is necessary to get the testing done. The sites will be open five days a week except for Thanksgiving and the day after.

Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale said “It’s going to depend on what happens in the vaccine program, and what happens with the spread of the disease. We anticipate, if needed, to continue on into January.”

You can go to the county’s website for information on how to set up an appointment.

