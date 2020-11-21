Advertisement

Calhoun County correctional officer arrested for battery, official misconduct

FDLE agents arrested Hill Friday and he was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.
FDLE agents arrested Hill Friday and he was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.(WDTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

November 20, 2020

FDLE arrested Michael Hill, 31, of Bristol, on charges of battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, and official misconduct, a third-degree felony. Hill was a correctional officer at Calhoun County Jail.

FDLE began its investigation on November 18 at the request of Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel after a lieutenant reviewed a use-of-force by Hill and was concerned the officer was not being truthful. The investigation shows the victim, an inmate incarcerated at the jail, threw mattress stuffing into the toilet to flood his cell. Hill took the inmate to the shower and then placed him in a suicide vest. When Hill escorted the inmate back into his cell, he shoved the victim onto his bed and punched him in the face.

FDLE agents arrested Hill today and he was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

Statement from Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: “The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator was notified on Monday evening of a possible altercation at the jail, involving a corrections officer and an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail. Upon review of the jail cameras, it was clear that the corrections officer had used excessive force on an inmate. Sheriff Kimbrel immediately contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate the case. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office does not condone nor tolerate improper behavior by any of its employees. Officer Michael Hill has been terminated from his position and has been charged and arrested for the use of excessive force.”

###

Most Read

Jackson County authorities are investigating a deadly dog attack.
Deadly animal attack in Jackson County
Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
New emergency order for schools coming soon
Community members are speaking out after a Panama City Police officer was fired last week after...
Community members speak out after firing of Panama City police officer
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
According to law enforcement officials, the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force took...
Man on bond on drug trafficking charge arrested for same offense

Latest News

Volunteers were not allowed inside the home due to the pandemic.
‘My Wish’ program comes to Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Home
It will also be holding surprise Christmas events.
Rescue Mission finds silver lining while dealing with tragedy
Hundreds of boxes of food are distributed to people in Paxton each Friday.
Hundreds of boxes of food distributed to people in Paxton
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Pregnancy Resource Center Reopens