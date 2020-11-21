Florida State’s game against Clemson has been postponed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Florida State football’s game against Clemson has been postponed.

The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

More details regarding the rescheduled game, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

