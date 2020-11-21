Advertisement

Friday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a beautiful end to the workweek across the Panhandle, and we won’t see much change for the weekend either.

Sunny skies will prevail through the middle of next week, with temperatures in the upper 70s through the weekend. A cold front arrives on Sunday evening into Monday that will drop us back in the mid 70s, with rain possible on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

