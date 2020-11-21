Local organizations providing senior citizens with Thanksgiving meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is in full swing here in Bay County.

Rebuild Bay County Inc. and four local Greek organizations provided boxes of Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens in the community.

The boxes were filled with everything needed to make a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. It even came complete with a turkey or ham.

Organizers said providing these meals for senior citizens is more important now than ever because of the difficulties seniors face today.

“Not able to access regular hours in a store because of their age, so this is our way to give back to them and let them know they are not forsaken and not forgotten,” said Vice President of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Latresha Woods.

Organizers plan to have more food drives in the future.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.