Advertisement

Local organizations providing senior citizens with Thanksgiving meals

Turkey, ham, and pies were also available.
Turkey, ham, and pies were also available.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is in full swing here in Bay County.

Rebuild Bay County Inc. and four local Greek organizations provided boxes of Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens in the community.

The boxes were filled with everything needed to make a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. It even came complete with a turkey or ham.

Organizers said providing these meals for senior citizens is more important now than ever because of the difficulties seniors face today.

“Not able to access regular hours in a store because of their age, so this is our way to give back to them and let them know they are not forsaken and not forgotten,” said Vice President of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Latresha Woods.

Organizers plan to have more food drives in the future.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCFD fire boat responds to boating accident
A boating accident is under investigation after five people are sent to the hospital
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
The SkyWheel is remaining closed until all proper inspections are done and the investigation...
SkyWheel Attractions Marketing and Brand Manager speaks out about investigation
Six tourists found themselves stranded in a SkyWheel boxcar more than 180 feet dangling in the...
Six people trapped on SkyWheel for hours
Officers with the Panama City Police Department arrested a Texas man Thursday who was wanted...
Texas man wanted for murder arrested in Panama City

Latest News

She is excited for the experience of a lifetime.
Lynn Haven woman to decorate the White House for Christmas
He also was awarded $200.
Angry Tuna hosts first annual oyster shucking competition
Florida Highway Patrol officials say one Youngstown man, 65, is dead after a single-vehicle...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Bay County
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating an apparent shooting death.
Oklaoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death