Lynn Haven woman to decorate the White House for Christmas

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Lynn Haven woman has been given the opportunity to get in the Christmas spirit all the way in Washington D.C. at the White House.

Two years ago, Marilyn Daniels came across a website that was accepting applications for people to apply to decorate the White House.

Unfortunately, she was not picked in 2018 and was not picked again in 2019. She then decided this would be her final year applying for the experience of a lifetime.

Long behold, she was chosen!

Daniels said she’s so excited to get to visit such a historical monument.

“It’s just such a historical and iconic place that for over 200 years our presidents have lived there who have walked the halls,” said Daniels. “If the walls could talk, I’d like to stand and listen. I’m just excited about the experience.”

Daniels leaves Sunday and will stay and work for three days.

