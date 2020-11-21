Advertisement

‘My Wish’ program comes to Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Home

Volunteers were not allowed inside the home due to the pandemic.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG)-

Local organizations are getting creative during the pandemic, especially when it comes to honoring our veterans.

Friday morning, folks with Covenant Care granted wishes for some of the residents in the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Home. They called it ‘Thankful for our Veteran Patients at Chester Sims Day.’

This is all made possible through the ‘My Wish’ program, which allows donors to give back at any time, even during a pandemic.

Of course, this year looked a little different.

”We’re really serious about getting creative and still being able to be a positive light to them in there thought the handoff to the employees. And I’m really excited those employees get to see those smiles and they’ll communicate to us how great it was and bring joy to the whole facility through this program,” Covenant Care Director of Community Engagement Lori Fitzpatrick said.

Covenant Care volunteers were not allowed inside the home but they were still able to make a difference.

”This is just such a blessing to us here at the facility. It’s not only going to lift the spirits of our residents here but also our staff in these times with the covid. Seeing the smiles on their faces,” Chester Sims Home social worker Jill Lawson said. “They’re not able to see their families as much as they would like to.”

Some of the gifts veterans received included a family picture turned poster and some fake cigarettes.

To learn more about ‘My Wish,’ click here.

