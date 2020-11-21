Oklaoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating an apparent shooting death.

They say the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 1:44 p.m. on Friday from a “screaming woman” at a Florosa home.

Deputies arrived on scene to find DeShaun Frazier, 35, of Crestview, inside a trailer in a pool of blood.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS or emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.

