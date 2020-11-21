One dead after single-vehicle crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one Youngstown man, 65, is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bay County.

Officials say the man was driving south on U.S. 231 when he possibly suffered a medical episode.

They say the car crossed the median into the northbound lanes of 231, crossing onto the east shoulder and onto the railroad tracks.

The car continued to travel back onto the east shoulder of 231 and then into the eastbound lanes of A Street. Officials say the car then traveled back onto the railroad tracks on the south side of A Street until it came to a final rest on the tracks.

