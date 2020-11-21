Advertisement

Pregnancy Resource Center Reopens

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony(WJHG)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -After two years without a permanent home, a local non-profit now has a new home.

The Pregnancy Resource Center celebrated the official reopening of its new facility on Jenks Avenue.

Both local chambers of commerce helped celebrate the reopening with a ribbon-cutting.

The new facility offers free counseling and medical services to women who are expecting.

The programs offered are aimed at promoting the birth of healthy babies.

They are looking at ways to expand their scope of services to men as well

Executive Director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, Pati Adams said “I’d like to start really a good men’s ministry here too, to help the men ‘cause a lot of the guys sit in the waiting room while we’re counseling the girls. We want to talk to them so we need men to help us counsel the guys.”

Along with regular medical services and screenings they also have a new tool, a pill to counteract the effects of an abortion pill, which they’ve recently used successfully. Also, Friday, the Perry And Young Law Firm handed the facility a 10-thousand dollar check.

