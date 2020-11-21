Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

ALFORD, Fla. (WJHG) - An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Alford.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call after a local said he found human remains while clearing a wooded portion of his property Wednesday. Investigators sent part of the remains to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The next day, investigators say they searched the area looking for more evidence. They say they found additional items and more remains scattered throughout the densely wooded area.

The identity of the person is not yet known. Investigators say missing persons cases have led them to a potential identity, but they are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to identify the person.

Sheriff Lou Roberts thanks the citizen who located the remains, the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with Sheriff Tommy Ford and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and Search and Rescue Teams for their extensive efforts in this recovery.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.