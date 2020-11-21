SkyWheel Attractions Marketing and Brand Manager speaks out about investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - What was meant to be a fun ride in the SkyWheel turned into a six hour rescue mission Thursday night.

It all started when six adults from out of town got stuck in the top car, more than 180 feet in the air.

SkyWheel Attractions Marketing and Brand Manager Rachel Beckerman did not want to go on camera, but tells us they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Beckerman adds that based on a power outage, the SkyWheel is remaining closed until all proper inspections are done and the investigation concludes.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Justin Busch said they were dispatched around 7:30 Thursday night and forced to implement their rescue plan.

“Which included the South Walton Fire District and their squad company that came over to perform the high angle rescue. We used them in conjunction with Deep South Cranes and we were able to get a basket and ultimately remove those folks,” said Deputy Chief Busch.

Busch said the people were vacationers and ironically had just flown in, rented a car and went straight to the SkyWheel. Beckerman said management has been in contact with them, but can’t provide any further information.

