Jackson County Sheriff’s officials investigating Graceville shooting
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -
Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say one man is dead after a shooting at the Hardee’s in Graceville.
They say the shooting occurred inside the restaurant. Dispatch received the call around 5:30 p.m.
Officials say they are looking for two African-American male suspects who could possibly be in a white SUV.
We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
