Jackson County Sheriff’s officials investigating Graceville shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say one man is dead after a shooting at the Hardee’s in Graceville.

They say the shooting occurred inside the restaurant. Dispatch received the call around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say they are looking for two African-American male suspects who could possibly be in a white SUV.

We will continue to update this story as more details are released.

