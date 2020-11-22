Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials investigating Graceville shooting

Dispatch received the call around 5:30 p.m.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say one man is dead after a shooting at the Hardee’s in Graceville.

They say the shooting occurred inside the restaurant. Dispatch received the call around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say they are looking for two African-American male suspects who could possibly be in a white SUV.

We will continue to update this story as more details are released.

