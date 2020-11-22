Advertisement

Multi-million dollar home is highest priced sold in South Walton

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG) -

In under 60 days, 30A’s most expensive home on the market to date, has sold.

The home, valued at 15 point 9-5 million dollars, is located in the gated community of paradise by the sea.

The beach front property was brokered by Rosemary Beach Realty.

Realtor Brooke Kromer said this sale is a sign the beach towns along 30A are increasing in value, and worth investing in.

“Everyone is coming down here to get away from the big cities, not traveling internationally, they just want this vibe and this market which is a beautiful thing for the future and our future sales. It’s definitely going to keep trending upwards which we are very very thankful for,” said Kromer.

With many people working from home and attending school online due to the pandemic, Kromer said South Walton County is looking more attractive as a permanent place to call home.

“This record-breaking sale kind of just proves the value in this area and really that you can come down here and get away from the big city and play outside and go to the beach and have your six-feet of space in between you and go paddleboarding and still enjoy the beauty of this area, we have the most beautiful beaches in all of America,” said Kromer.

Kromer also says the increasing home values will be good for local businesses.

Realtor Brooke Kromer can be contacted at bkromer@rosemarybeachrealty.com

