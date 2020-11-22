Pedestrian seriously injured after traffic crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Panama City Beach Police officials say one man is seriously after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

They say officers responded to a crash around 3 a.m.

Officials say 2017 white LSV (Low Speed Vehicle), was traveling west on South Thomas Drive, in the area of Sunbird Condos when a pedestrian was crossing South Thomas Drive.

The pedestrian, Brandon Overstreet, of South Carolina, was hit by the car. Officials say he sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

