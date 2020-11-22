Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured after traffic crash in Panama City Beach

The case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.
The case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Panama City Beach Police officials say one man is seriously after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

They say officers responded to a crash around 3 a.m.

Officials say 2017 white LSV (Low Speed Vehicle), was traveling west on South Thomas Drive, in the area of Sunbird Condos when a pedestrian was crossing South Thomas Drive.

The pedestrian, Brandon Overstreet, of South Carolina, was hit by the car. Officials say he sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

