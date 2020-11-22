Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a beautiful day across the Panhandle today, and conditions will remain pleasant Sunday as well.

Highs Sunday will remain in the upper 70s, ahead of a front that arrives Sunday evening. Temperatures on Monday will drop around 5 degrees compared to Sunday, and temperatures will continue to cool into Tuesday. Rain is in the forecast by Wednesday, with showers possible for Thanksgiving as well.

You can watch my full forecast above.

