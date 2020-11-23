Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club annual Christmas tree lot opens

Trees are selling fast.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Boys and Girls Club annual Christmas tree lot opened Sunday.

This event is a great way to not only snag a real Christmas tree for the holidays but also to give back to a local organization.

“Really, all of this is about the boys and girls club, and helping our local organization out, all the proceeds from selling these trees go right back into operations of the boys and girls club,” Hill said.

You can find it across the street from Bill Cramer Chevrolet off 23rd street.

The lot will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until they sell out of the hundreds of Christmas trees they shipped in.

So if you want one, you better hurry because opening day alone, they have already sold 150 trees.

“Every year we are out until the last tree is sold, we have got trees of all sizes, from 4 feet all the way up to 12 to 13 feet, we have the perfect tree for the family, it is really a fun atmosphere up here. and the money we raise here, we can’t do it without the community support and that is really what it is about,” CEO of Boys and Girls Club, Hank Hill said.

Now more than ever, it’s important to see family during a time some may feel isolated.

Whether that’s staying inside and sipping on hot chocolate, or enjoying the outdoors buying a Christmas tree.

“I mean stay safe, but like spending more time with your family nowadays since it is kind of still quarantine it is a must, I mean you got to take advantage of it,” volunteer, Ashley Owens said.

Hill said they’re also looking for volunteers to help sell trees. To do so, you can simply go to the lot and offer your help.

