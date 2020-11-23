Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for the early morning as we watch a cold front move through. The only thing we’ll notice along this front is an early batch of low level cloud cover moving in. It’ll last through the morning drive. But will start to break apart after 9am or so. Then we’re off to beautiful sunshine for the rest of the day!

Temperatures are starting out in the mild upper 50s for most. It’s cool enough for a light jacket or sweatshirt early on. But we’ll warm pleasantly today under the afternoon sun. Highs should manage to reach the 70s widespread. But those southeast of Hwy231 may not get the cold frontal passage soon enough to keep temperatures from returning to the mid to upper 70s for areas like Port St.Joe and Apalachicola.

We’ll see a nice chilly evening unfold for us as temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s after sunset on the way to lows in the 40s tonight. Despite this being a cold front, it’s only knocking temperatures down to slightly above average for this time of year. And we’ll see a warming trend head our way going into the midweek as our next frontal system moves in.

It’ll be another weak cold front that passes through Wednesday into Thursday spreading a few showers around as it passes by, largely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Despite the front moving through, your Thanksgiving forecast still looks fairly mild with partly sunny skies and a few stray showers around, highs reach the upper 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies will turn sunny by the late morning and afternoon with a more comfortable high in the low to mid 70s for most, upper 70s down along the Forgotten Coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has temperatures turning chilly tonight and for tomorrow morning, but returning to a slightly above average high under sunshine for Tuesday.

