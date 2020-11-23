West Virginia Christmas tree arrives at the White House

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the 2020 White House Christmas Tree Monday.

The tree arrived in traditional style on a horse-drawn carriage.

“It’s very exciting, it’s an opportunity that not a lot of people get and it’s something we are going to remember forever,” said Anne Taylor, the 2020 National Christmas Tree Association’s Grand Champion Grower.

Daniel and Anne Taylor are the proud growers of the 18-and-a-half foot tall Fraser Fir from their farm in Kearneysville, West Virginia.

The tree will be the centerpiece of Christmas decorations at the White House, featured in the historic Blue Room.

The Taylors have been providing Christmas trees to the White House for years, but have never been lucky enough to provide the main attraction. This year, the couple was named the 2020 National Christmas Tree Association Grand Champion Grower at the National Christmas tree contest.

Along with the bragging rights, the Taylors got to present one of their firs to First Lady Melania Trump.

“I was pretty excited at the time, I was pretty stoked,” said Daniel Taylor, the 2020 National Christmas Tree Association’s Grand Champion Grower.

“We’ve tried for many years to win nationals so it is special to me”.

Millions of people will see the tree online, on TV and in person.

“It is a really big deal,” said Tim O’Connor, the Executive Director of the National Christmas Tree Association.

O’Connor said the event is more than just about capturing the Christmas spirit —it’s about promoting real Christmas trees and supporting local farmers like the Taylor’s.

“They work for as long as 10 years to get a tree ready to sell. And then they have 3 weekends to make the sale, and then that’s it,” he said.

“It is so important to us to promote this industry, for people to see a real tree and its beauty, understand the story behind the tree is one of nature, it’s one of environmental friendliness,” he said.

The tree will be on display in the White House Blue Room through the holiday season. In keeping with tradition, the First Lady designs a theme for the White House Christmas decorations each year.

The plan will be unveiled later in November.

The Taylors say they are hoping their now famous Fraser Fir will bring them more business. They said they’re already getting more recognition on social media. Dan and Bryan Tree Farm opens the day after Thanksgiving.

