Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another warm and pleasant day across the Panhandle today, but changes are in store for this week.

Cooler air associated with a passing front will enter the region tomorrow, dropping us in temperatures into the mid to low 70s. It’ll get even cooler by Tuesday, ahead of warmer air and increased moisture arriving on Wednesday. The highest rain chances we will see this week are on Wednesday, but showers are still possible for your Thanksgiving as well.

There are eight days left in Hurricane Season, and we are not looking at any threats to our area.

You can watch my full forecast above.

