A Local Fire Fighter holds a toy drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s been a tough year for a lot of locals.

Many are struggling to make ends meet so Christmas presents for their little ones might be tough to come by this year.

But some local first responders are stepping up to help. Panama City Beach firefighter, Viviana Besteiro is holding the second annual Fire Sleigh Toy Drive.

Last year the toy drive collected almost $2000 worth of toys.

This year she will be collecting toys until December 14th.

Besteiro said, the joy the toys bring less fortunate children, is what Christmas is all about for her.

“And just seeing their smile and their face light up for a doll or a bicycle like that is Christmas for me, I think it is amazing to see these little kids so happy for a toy, for something that they probably haven’t had or never seen before,” said Besteiro.

If you would like to get involved and donate toys, you can drop off unwrapped toys at either Panama City Beach Fire Station #30 or #31.

