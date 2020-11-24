Bay County sees rise in COVID-19 cases

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The pandemic isn’t over yet, in fact, it’s far from it.

Evident from the Florida Department of Health, Bay County’s positivity rate has risen over 10% in the last two days.

In the past two weeks, the positivity rate has been in the double digits nine of those days.

Health professionals warn folks not to let their guard down this holiday season.

”It’s really easy to have what I call ‘COVID-19 fatigue.’ Everyone is sick of hearing it, and we all want to go about our lives, our families, our businesses, and get over this,” local interventional cardiologist Dr. Amir Haghighat said. “But if you do that too soon you’re going to pay the price.”

Doctors also said with more testing comes more positive cases.

Bay County officials added a new testing site at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex to address the rise in cases and make testing more available for everyone.

”We are rising. Our numbers right now on average are probably about 10-15 more than we were averaging before. The good thing is, talking to the hospitals today, the symptoms aren’t as serious as they were before but it’s still an issue we want to make sure we stay ahead of it,” Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief Frankie Lumm said.

Both Bay Medical and Gulf Coast Regional doctors said they have enough beds for COVID-19 patients.

”The number of severe cases is not as high. We have a couple of cases currently in our intensive care unit, just a couple,” Gulf Coast Regional Emergency Medicine Medical Director Dr. Terence Kolb said.

”Last I checked only one of the COVID-19 patients is on a ventilator at this time. Whereas in the first surge, we had almost all on ventilators. So, this time around we haven’t seen as many ventilator-requiring patients yet,” Dr. Haghighat said.

Although the cases appear less severe, the chance of catching COVID-19 still lingers.

Doctors recommend you keep wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands this holiday season.

