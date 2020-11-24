Fewer Salvation Army kettle bells will be ringing this year due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We’re ringing in the most wonderful time of the year and with that comes the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. However, Director of Youth and Outreach Ministries Tammy Broome said bell ringers and volunteers are tough to find this year due to COVID-19.

“Paid employees don’t want to be out there in the area where people are coming in and some of our groups and volunteers are older and they just don’t feel comfortable going to stand out in front of the red kettle,” said Broome.

Corps officer Major Edward Binnix said that normally the state has more than 2,000 volunteers, but this year they’re only seeing around 700. Broome said they have strict COVID protocols to keep all workers and public safe at all times. The Salvation Army is giving every worker and volunteer a package that includes a disposable apron, gloves, sanitation wipes and a mask to ensure everyone is safe and comfortable while working. This year because of COVID-19, Broome said more people are coming to them for help.

“You’re talking about rent, you’re talking about utilities, you’re talking about food, because they lost their job. Some people are still fighting to get a job,” said Broome.

And now, Salvation Army worker Janet McAdams said the need is greater than ever for donations.

“It goes towards the food and toys for the kids for Christmas and Thanksgiving and what we make this year will be next year’s outcome and we want to have plenty for next year because we don’t know where the virus is going,” said McAdams.

McAdams asks that everyone please try and contribute for the people who aren’t as lucky this year.

“So, just keep giving,” said McAdams.

Broome said this seasonal job is good for people who may be looking for a job because it is guaranteed through December 24th. To apply, visit Salvation Army Panama City.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.