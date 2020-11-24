Florida releases Tuesday COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 953,300 cases reported. There are 938,830 cases involving Florida residents and 14,470 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 18,383 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 8,256 cases. This includes 7,969 residents and 287 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 152 people have died from the virus and 433 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 42 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 8,456 cases. This includes 8,363 residents, one resident not in Florida, and 92 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 145 people have died from the virus. 411 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 46 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,562 cases. 3,228 of the cases are residents and 334 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 37 deaths from the virus and 154 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 10 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,468 cases. 1,454 are residents and 14 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 91 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 1,113 cases. There are 1,093 residents and 20 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 14 deaths reported and 46 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,767 cases. There are 3,715 local cases and 52 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 105 years-old. There have been 89 deaths and 218 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 29 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 843 cases, 841 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 21 people have died and 41 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 1,046 cases. They are 1,034 residents and 12 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. There have been 18 deaths and 61 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 826 cases. There are 817 residents and nine non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 575 cases of COVID-19. 574 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 14 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 17 available adult ICU beds out of the 154 beds reported for our area. They also report three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

