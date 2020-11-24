Godwin set to move on from 2020 setback

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -There is good news for Blountstown alum and former Gulf Coast basketball player KK Godwin. It appears he’s ready to move on from an incident that cost him the second part of last season, and potentially much more!

Last spring Godwin was arrested in Calhoun County, the police report stating KK was driving a car while his passenger sold some meth to a Blountstown Police Department informant. KK was arrested and charged as part of that.

Gulf Coast had little choice but to suspend Godwin.

K-K today confirmed to us his case has been settled in a way that withholds adjudication pending his staying out of trouble for a certain period of time, and then his record could be expunged.

All that allowing Godwin to move on with his academic and basketball careers, he’s signed on with Angelo State University, a Division Two program in Texas. He’ll play in the Lone Star Conference.

In 17 games his sophomore season before his suspension, Godwin was averaging 13 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds per game.

